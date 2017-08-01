Prop 65 Changes Take Effect August 2018

With little more than a year remaining before significant changes to labeling rules take effect for California’s controversial Clean Water Act, noted Proposition 65 attorney Carol Brophy addressed Deco ’17 attendees with a summary of those changes. Key provisions of the new rules include:

Changes in language depend on whether the chemical is listed for cancer, reproductive toxicity or both.

Triangular symbol can appear in black and white if the sign, label, or shelf tag is not printed in yellow.

Alternative warnings are allowed for an on-product warning.

On-product warnings must feature type no smaller than the type size for other consumer information on the label, but should not be smaller than 6 pt.

If the shelf sign or label is provided in a language other than English, the warning must appear in those languages as well.

For internet purchases, a hyperlink using the word “WARNING” must be used, prominently featuring warning information before a purchase is completed.

Decorators should be aware of numerous additional changes to the law. SGCDpro members can visit www.sgcd.org to download Brophy’s informational documents.

Ceramic Recalls Focus on Burn Hazard

Two recent recalls of ceramic mugs focus on potential burn hazards. Both Pier 1 Imports and Michaels Stores issued recalls in late May. Pier 1 recalled a chalk mug sold between March 2016 and April 2017.1 The mug can reportedly crack when filled with hot liquids, causing a burn hazard.

Michaels recalled a travel mug with a silicone lid.2 The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that the lid does not fit securely, causing hot liquid to seep out and resulting in a burn hazard. The mug also lacks a silicone wrap that would allow consumers to hold the mug without getting burned from the hot liquid inside.

Deco ’17

Deco ’17 in Pittsburgh wrapped up with record attendance of nearly 180 industry professionals. Sessions were held on process and production techniques, marketing concepts, and regulatory initiatives. This year’s exhibits featured companies from the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. New exhibitors included Antonini SrL, Sign-Tronic and Norcote. Deco ’17 exhibitors and their products can be seen in the Exhibitor Video Showcase on the SGCDpro website.

A keynote address was delivered on Monday morning by Charles R. Scott, National Geographic Channel’s The Adventure Guy. The meeting concluded with a tour of the Pittsburgh Glass Center. Deco ’18 will be held April 7-9 at the Hilton Easton in Columbus, Ohio.

SGCDpro Past President Chuck Neff received the society’s Founder’s Award at the Awards Breakfast held during Deco ’17. Neff served as president of the society from 1992-1993. He worked for Drakenfeld Colors, which became Cerdec, DM2 and later, Ferro Corp.

