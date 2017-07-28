End Uses Evolving for Hexagonal Boron Nitride

According to a recent report from Technavio, the thermal coatings segment is anticipated to be the largest application area for hexagonal boron nitride from 2017-2021. It is used as a coating material for engine parts, exhaust components, body panels, heat sinks, brake components, and other parts. The electrical insulation segment will also capture a significant share of the market during the forecast period, as good thermal shock resistance and a low coefficient of thermal expansion have proven to be beneficial properties for lightweight wiring in aerospace, electronic components, and high-power electrical applications.



Hexagonal boron nitride has traditionally been used in coatings, refractories and ceramics. In recent years, continuous research for identifying new potential materials, such as as lubricants, fillers and electrical insulators, for specialized high-temperature applications is prompting manufacturers to use hexagonal boron nitride in their products.



“Advances in R&D are resulting in the identification of specialized applications in electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, piezoelectric devices, and cosmetics, which is attracting vendors from various segments to employ hexagonal boron nitride in their products,” said Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead glass and ceramics research analyst.



For more information, visit www.technavio.com.