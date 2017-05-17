Ancient Ceramics Hamper Major Gas Pipeline in Albania

The discovery of an ancient settlement in Albania spanning more than a millennium has reportedly put the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline on hold. The site was found during work to clear the route for the pipeline in the village of Turan, near Korca in southeastern Albania, according to TAP, the company building the pipeline. TAP cultural heritage experts reportedly said ceramics found at the site indicate it was occupied from the early Iron Age in the 10th and ninth centuries BC to the late Roman period of the fourth to sixth centuries AD.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.