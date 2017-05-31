UK Ceramic Membrane Water Project Moves Ahead

The UK’s first large-scale ceramic membrane drinking water treatment plant is reportedly on track with over 300 days of construction complete. The Mayflower Water Treatment Works is being constructed to replace the outdated treatment works at Crownhill in Plymouth, which was built in the 1950s and is said to be reaching the end of its useful life. The development is scheduled to become operational in September 2018, with the existing Crownhill works retiring from service a few months later.



Tested at a prototype facility from 2013-2015, the technology uses suspended ion exchange with a resin regeneration system, inline coagulation and ceramic membrane microfiltration. It was reported that it is the first time that this combined technology has been used in the UK.

