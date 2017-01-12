Corning Unveils Vision for Ultimate Driving Experience at CES 2017

Corning Inc. unveiled its glass-enabled concept vehicle in its booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 5-8 in Las Vegas. As the automotive industry rapidly changes, driven by new trends in connectivity, fuel efficiency, and social behavior, Corning sees new opportunities for the role of advanced glass technologies, both inside and outside vehicles.

“By bringing Corning® Gorilla® Glass to the automotive industry, Corning is delivering lighter, tougher, and more optically-advantaged solutions, enabling improved fuel efficiency, and a safer, more enhanced user experience for both drivers and passengers,” said Marty Curran, executive vice president and innovation officer. “Corning’s leading position in mobile device cover glass has provided an excellent launch pad for glass solutions enabling smartphone-like connectivity in cars. We are excited to be demonstrating all of these new technologies and opportunities in a custom-built connected car, shown for the first time at CES.”

Corning’s “Connected Car” reportedly features: a lightweight Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield with augmented reality capabilities, providing real-time updates on traffic and landmarks, and enabling a lighter, more fuel-efficient ride; a seamless Gorilla Glass dashboard and floating center console, providing users with fully integrated connectivity; and Gorilla Glass hybrid sunroof and backlites, with additional lightweighting benefits, contributing to improved fuel efficiency.

