Corning Honored with Technology & Engineering Emmy Award

Corning Inc. recently received a Technology and Engineering Emmy award from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its 1970 invention of low-loss optical fiber. The award honors innovations that materially affected television engineering. Corning received the award in the category of Pioneering Invention and Deployment of Fiber Optic Cable at the 68th Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy awards in Las Vegas, Nev.

“The ability to view high-quality video at any time of the day, from almost any place on a variety of connected and mobile devices, is commonplace today. But it would not be possible without the broad deployment of optical fiber,” said Clark Kinlin, executive vice president. “It’s impossible to imagine the television industry today without the virtually limitless bandwidth capability of optical fiber. It was born in Corning labs in 1970, and our scientists haven’t stopped improving it since.”

Robert Maurer, Ph.D., Donald Keck, Ph.D., and Peter Schultz, Ph.D., reportedly developed the first low-loss optical fiber capable of maintaining the strength of laser light signals over significant distances. The invention, which earned the scientists many honors, including a National Medal of Technology in 2000, allows data to travel at the speed of light. Because even wireless signals must interconnect with a network, optical fiber has become the key element in a world where streaming media on the move has become the norm. Today, optical fiber has the bandwidth to stream two million high-definition videos at the same time.

When coupled with an optical fiber infrastructure, other Corning glass technologies, such as smart surfaces with multi-functionality, are presenting other new possibilities, including smarter, more connected cars; faster, more efficient communications; richer entertainment experiences; and more effective health care.

“As was envisioned in our ‘A Day Made of Glass’ videos, our portfolio of glass products both redefine the simplest of today’s activities and make new things possible,” said Kinlin. “We’re grateful to be recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and, just as we’ve always done, we remain committed to bringing glass-related innovations to the continuously evolving communications and entertainment industries.”

For more information, visit www.corning.com or www.emmyonline.tv.