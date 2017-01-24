AMETEK’s Bennett to Present at Glassman South America 2017

AMETEK Land recently announced that it will showcase its near infrared borescope (NIR-B) glass in booth A07 at Glassman South America 2017, which will be held March 29-30 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The NIR-B glass reportedly is a thermal imaging NIR-B designed specifically for use in glass-melt tanks with an optional auto-retract version for additional instrument protection. AMETEK Land will exhibit with its Argentinian distributor, Sensotec, and will showcase how the NIR-B glass provides continuous real-time temperature data with a clear thermal video image, allowing a single solution to replace the traditional approaches of visual cameras and periodic hand-held pyrometry.

Also at the conference, Mark Bennett, glass sector manager, will present “Continuous Thermal Imaging and How It Enhances the Glass Melt Process.” His presentation reportedly will cover why temperature measurement at specific locations in the production process is important for full understanding and efficient control of glass manufacture and processing.

For more information, visit www.landinst.com or www.glassmanevents.com.