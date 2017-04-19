AMETEK Land’s Drögmöller to Speak at DGG Annual Meeting

AMETEK Land recently announced that Peter Drögmöller, Ph.D., technical director at AMETEK Land, will speak at the 91st Annual Meeting of the German Society of Glass Technology (DGG), May 29-31, in Weimar, Germany. Drögmöller’s topic, “Controlling a Glass Furnace Using a Thermal Imager,” will be presented during the New Developments in Glass Technology session. His presentation will look at temperature measurement at critical locations in the glass production process. He will highlight new techniques that improve the end product from the glass furnace. He also will discuss ways to reduce energy usage and enhance operational efficiency in the glass production process.

“The Annual Meeting of the German Society of Glass Technology affords us with a great opportunity to present how thermal imaging is a highly effective method of non-contact temperature measurement in the glass industry,” said Drögmöller. “It also offers glass industry professionals from around the world the opportunity to visit our stand and learn how NIR-B Glass can protect assets and reduce fuel usage, whilst maintaining the best possible performance from the furnace or melt tank.”

