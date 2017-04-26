Ceramic Industry NewsTopicsInstrumentation and Lab Equipment

Rigaku to Feature Analytical X-Ray Solutions at 2017 Ceramics Expo

Rigaku is presenting its latest analytical X-ray solutions for the ceramic industry at the 2017 Ceramics Expo in Cleveland.

April 26, 2017
KEYWORDS events / materials characterization
Rigaku Corp. recently announced its attendance at the 2017 Ceramics Expo, taking place April 25-27 at the International Exposition Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The company plans to present its current line of analytical X-ray instrumentation at booth #413.  Among the analytical instrumentation to be represented is the Rigaku SmartLab X-ray diffraction system. 

Designed for the structural analysis of advanced materials and thin films, the SmartLab system combines flexible instrument geometry with a comprehensive knowledge-based software platform. 
Applications for X-ray analytical techniques reportedly exist across a range of ceramic disciplines, from basic research and process development to QC/QA analyses for materials production. Materials analysis technologies from Rigaku include X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS). 

For more information, visit www.rigaku.com.

