ArmorMax Opens New Pennsylvania Facility

ArmorMax Engineered Products has opened a new manufacturing, warehousing and repair facility in Lebanon, Pa. The new 50,000-sq-ft plant reportedly houses four overhead cranes with capacities ranging from 10-25 tons. The facility also contains a rail spur, loading dock with leveler, and large 16 x 20-ft and 25 x 25-ft doors to accommodate oversized equipment shipped to and from the site.

In addition to its overhead crane capacities, the plant is equipped with in-house auto-CAD capabilities, which will enable its staff to design, engineer, and install custom refractory linings for all types of heat-processing equipment, including doors, ladles, tundishes and pre-heat stations. ArmorMax can also fully rebuild furnaces, kilns, and other refractory- or fiber-lined heat-containment vessels. The site reportedly will also serve as a regional warehouse stocked with a range of Morgan Thermal Ceramics insulating and refractory products for quick-ship service to Thermalmax customers in eastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

For more information, call (724) 656-1750 or visit www.thermalmaxinc.com.