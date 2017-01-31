Villeroy & Boch Chooses Sacmi-Gaiotto Automation

The Villeroy & Boch Group recently commissioned two Gaiotto robots from Sacmi. These machines prepare and glaze pieces using an automatic spraying process. The technology reportedly will allow the company to boost quality and achieve greater process flexibility and efficiency. With these two additions, the number of Gaiotto robots at the Mettlach, Germany, production facility increases to nine.

Successfully tested and started, these two robots reportedly feature direct joystick control, with the panel set up in German, and advanced spraying programs containing every parameter. They also have the ability to be customized according to specific manufacturing requirements.

For more information, visit www.sacmi.com or www.villeroy-boch.com.