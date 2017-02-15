Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia Set New Records

Approximately one month before it is due to begin, Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia has set a new record in the amount of booked exhibition space. To meet increased demand, the trade fair reportedly increased its amount of space, already having increased from its size in 2016. In addition to the latest industry solutions tailored to the Asian market, visitors reportedly can also look forward to a unique supporting program. Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia will be held March 1-3 at the Gujarat University Exhibition Centre in Ahmedabad, India.

In more than 11,000 sq m of exhibition space, visitors can gather information about the entire value chain in the ceramic industry, from classic to high-tech ceramics, from some 250 exhibitors. The number of international exhibitors participating in this year’s fair has increased by 20%. In addition to the fair, visitors attending Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia can also participate in the supporting program, which includes the Innovation Exchange Forum, the Ceramic Forum International (cfi) Workshop, the I-Bart Workshop, and the new Buyer-Seller Forum.

The fourth Innovation Exchange Forum will reportedly give 30-min best-practice presentations on the latest trends and new technologies in the ceramic industry. To provide trade visitors and other interested parties with the best possible information, topics are selected with industry partners in India. The Ceramic Forum International Workshop, also being held for the fourth time, is titled “Advanced Process Technologies and Raw Material Solutions for the Indian Market.” The workshop will be held March 2 at 10:30 a.m., with a Q&A session before moving on to practical applications and technical implementation.

Being held for the first time, the I-Bart Workshop is titled “Mechanization of Traditional Indian Clay Brick Industry: Challenges and Opportunities.” It will take place March 3 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Representatives of the heavy clay ceramic industry will underscore the significance and share important insights into the future of this ceramic sector. The Buyer-Seller Forum is also being held at Indian Ceramics and Ceramics Asia for the first time. Specially organized meetings will allow exhibitors and the industry managers to exchange ideas and information every day from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.ceramicsasia.net or www.indian-ceramics.com.