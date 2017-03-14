Organizers Declare Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia a Success

Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia, in its second edition as co-located event, set new records by bringing 7,100 trade visitors and 283 exhibitors together at the Gujarat University Exhibition Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, according to event organizers. Increases were recorded in the number of visitors, the number of exhibitors and the total amount of exhibition space.

Companies showcased over 400 brands of machinery, raw materials, innovative solutions and technologies for the ceramic industry. After China, Italy accounted for the second-largest contingent of exhibitors. The event occupied 12,000 sq m of space, an increase of more than 30%.

In addition to the exhibition, visitors attending Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia also enjoyed a program of conferences and related events concerning the latest research results, trends, and recommendations for day-to-day operations. The Innovation Exchange Forum received a great deal of attention and was very well received on all three days of the exhibition. Well-known representatives of the ceramic industry made 30-min presentations and discussed challenges and future concepts for the Asian market.

The next Indian Ceramics & Ceramics Asia will take place March 7-9, 2018. For more information, visit www.indian-ceramics.com or www.ceramicsasia.net.