New Vdeo Smartphone Series Features Corning Gorilla Glass

Corning Inc. recently announced that it has collaborated with Micromax for its Vdeo smartphones, which are reportedly designed for the “value-segment” consumer. The recently launched devices are among the first across India’s mobile phone entry segment to incorporate Corning® Gorilla® Glass to help protect against damage.

“Value-segment smartphone customers typically spend a significant portion of their income buying a device,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager of Corning Gorilla Glass. “Many of these first-time smartphone users simply cannot afford to repair or to replace a damaged device. That’s why it’s essential to protect these devices with a material such as tough, damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.”

A recent consumer poll conducted in India, which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, highlighted the needs of India’s critical value-segment smartphone category predominantly serviced by devices ranging in price from $75-150. The study focused on the participants’ expectations and performance of devices they currently own. Highlights of the study results include:

Approximately 58% of participants said that their smartphone is the most expensive thing that they carry with them daily, and their single biggest worry is damaging their device. 68% of respondents said they worry about dropping and breaking their screen.

Over 65% of value-segment smartphones are reported to have significant screen damage, with more scratches per device than consumers in other segments.

When they do replace their smartphones, the majority (52%) of respondents said that they plan to spend almost the same amount on a new device as their current one, but they expect the new device to have better functions and capabilities.

“For all mobile phone consumers, their device is critical,” said Bayne. “It is often the most valuable thing they carry on their person every day and something they use not just to communicate but, in many cases, as their primary access to information. We are thrilled that Micromax—one of India’s premier device manufacturers—has designed Gorilla Glass into its Vdeo smartphones to give value-segment users the protection that they not only need, but they deserve. This level of performance is not possible with other material options.”

