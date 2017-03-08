CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Mixing System

The Ross VersaMix multi-shaft mixer is reportedly ideal for mixing pastes, creams and gel-type products, with the capabilities of powder dispersion, emulsification, dissolution, deagglomeration, homogenization, heating/cooling and deaeration. All of these functions are achieved in a closed system, without the need for any transfer steps.

Shown is a 10-gal Ross VersaMix model VMC-10 rated for 29.5 in. Hg vacuum up to 15 psi internal pressure. Its three-wing anchor (3 HP), high-speed disperser (3 HP) and high-shear rotor/stator (3 HP) operate independently at different speed ranges to deliver uniformity in low- to high-viscosity conditions up to several hundred thousand centipoise.

All product contact surfaces are stainless steel type 316L polished to 180 grit finish; elastomers are ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) and Chemraz® (additional options are available to ensure product and process compatibility). The mixer cover includes multiple ports for charging raw materials and installation of a vacuum/pressure transmitter, thermoprobe, and tank light. It mates with a jacketed cone-bottom vessel that is designed for 100% discharge through a flush diaphragm valve and easy portability. A 23-in. clearance from the valve outlet to the floor allows operators to position a bucket under the vessel to catch finished product after the mixing cycle.

For additional information, visit www.mixers.com.