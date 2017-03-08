Batching and Materials HandlingNew ProductsTopics

CHARLES ROSS & SON CO.: Mixing System

Functions are achieved in a closed system, without the need for any transfer steps.

Ross VersaMix
March 8, 2017
KEYWORDS mixing / powder processing
Reprints
No Comments

The Ross VersaMix multi-shaft mixer is reportedly ideal for mixing pastes, creams and gel-type products, with the capabilities of powder dispersion, emulsification, dissolution, deagglomeration, homogenization, heating/cooling and deaeration. All of these functions are achieved in a closed system, without the need for any transfer steps.

Shown is a 10-gal Ross VersaMix model VMC-10 rated for 29.5 in. Hg vacuum up to 15 psi internal pressure. Its three-wing anchor (3 HP), high-speed disperser (3 HP) and high-shear rotor/stator (3 HP) operate independently at different speed ranges to deliver uniformity in low- to high-viscosity conditions up to several hundred thousand centipoise.

All product contact surfaces are stainless steel type 316L polished to 180 grit finish; elastomers are ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) and Chemraz® (additional options are available to ensure product and process compatibility). The mixer cover includes multiple ports for charging raw materials and installation of a vacuum/pressure transmitter, thermoprobe, and tank light. It mates with a jacketed cone-bottom vessel that is designed for 100% discharge through a flush diaphragm valve and easy portability. A 23-in. clearance from the valve outlet to the floor allows operators to position a bucket under the vessel to catch finished product after the mixing cycle.

For additional information, visit www.mixers.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.