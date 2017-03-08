Tanimoto Promoted to President of Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. has announced that Hideo Tanimoto will be promoted to president, effective April 1, following a recent unanimous vote of its board of directors. Tanimoto, currently director and managing executive officer, will become Kyocera’s president, representative director and executive officer, taking over from Goro Yamaguchi, who will become chairman and representative director.

During his 35 years with the company, Tanimoto has reportedly been instrumental in developing innovative new materials and manufacturing processes as an engineer in the fine ceramic components business. He was appointed general manager of the company’s Corporate Fine Ceramics Group in 2014 and joined the board of directors in 2016.

“Today, Kyocera supplies a diverse range of products, from semiconductor components and electronic devices to solar modules, document equipment and mobile phones,” said Yamaguchi. “At our core is the fine ceramic components business, which has continued to grow in step since the company’s founding in 1959. Tanimoto will bring best practices from that pioneering division and implement fresh ideas to help maximize profits for all Kyocera business units.”

