TA INSTRUMENTS: Dilatometers

TA Instruments recently introduced three new dilatometer product lines to its 800 platform: the DIL 820, the DIL 830 and the ODP 860. The DIL 830 is a family of high-resolution horizontal push rod dilatometers for accurate measurement of dimensional changes, while the DIL 820 is a series of vertical push rod dilatometers for precise sintering studies. The ODP 860 is a multi-mode optical dilatometry platform for contact-less testing of samples.

Each of the new instruments features TA’s True Differential technology, reportedly resulting in high measurement accuracies. The three new lines of dilatometers are based on patented optical sensors that can analyze samples with a resolution of up to 1 nm. Each system features a new high-speed, no temperature-gradient furnace that guarantees optimum temperature control and reduces downtime between tests.

TA’s dilatometers are high-precision systems designed to measure dimensional changes of a specimen brought about by dynamic thermal events. They are used in a wide range of applications, including material science, ceramics and metals. They excel in both research environments and production control processes.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.