TA INSTRUMENTS: Online Training Series

TA Instruments recently announced the next in a series of online practical scientific training. “A Practical Approach to Microcalorimetry” is focused on the techniques, experiments and data analysis related to isothermal calorimetry, heat flow microcalorimetry and Nano DSC. The program is designed for both experienced and new users. Attendees will reportedly learn the basics of microcalorimetry, experimental design, advanced techniques and applications, how to design optimal experimental conditions, and tips for presenting data.

“Thousands of attendees benefited from our first Practical Series on thermal analysis,” said Terry Kelly, president. “We are always looking for feedback from our customers on our education programs. I am thrilled to tell you that our surveys showed that over 97% of respondents found previous course content and format valuable. Over 93% would recommend the course to co-workers. Set up just like all TA Practical Series, this set of webinars will help any scientist get the most out of their investment in any microcalorimetry system, regardless of the brand.”

All microcalorimetry users are invited to attend this free training series and are encouraged to register for the live broadcasts to get the most out of the course. Interactive Q&A sessions will be conducted at the end of each the live event.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.