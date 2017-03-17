Kyocera Named Among Top 100 Global Innovators

Kyocera Corp. has been recognized as one of the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate Analytics, a worldwide information solutions provider. Kyocera’s patent success rate and global reach were identified as outstanding for 2016, the company’s third consecutive year receiving the award.

The Top 100 Global Innovators awards have been presented annually since 2011 to recognize leading enterprises and research institutions for their innovative efforts. Honorees are selected by Clarivate Analytics after an analysis of intellectual property and patents using Clarivate’s original methodology. The awards were originated by Thomson Reuters. Candidates are evaluated by patent and citation data across four main criteria: volume, success, influence and globalization. Among these factors, success and globalization reportedly led to Kyocera’s recognition as one of the world’s top innovators.

Kyocera has a tradition of innovative research and development, as well as a deep respect for the intellectual property rights of others. Kyocera recently opened an additional patent office in Europe (Germany), which follows similar offices established in Japan, the U.S. and China, to maximize IP development and protection. Europe is one of the most important markets for the Kyocera Group, especially for automotive and environmental-related products.

Kyocera holds a diverse range of patents, including smartphone-related technologies, wireless technologies pertinent to IoT, and applied technology for piezoelectric devices. In 2016, Kyocera Group companies obtained a total of 1,132 patents in the U.S., according to the top 1,000 list that U.S. IFI CLAIMS Patent Service announced in January 2017.

For additional information, visit http://global.kyocera.com or http://stateofinnovation.com.