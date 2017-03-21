REFRAC SYSTEMS: Vacuum Furnace

Refrac Systems, through its Die-Bond LLC Division, has reportedly developed vacuum hot press furnace technology that includes a 2-Bar internally quenched gas fan cooling package that enables users to directly harden or solution-anneal large parts immediately following LID/diffusion bonding. Known as a gas fan quench-cooled vacuum hot press (GFQVHP), the system reportedly includes many technologies to improve diffusion bonding manufacturing applications. A proprietary lightweight “flat platen” tooling system was developed for diffusion bonding large parts to allow for more effective gas fan quenching directly after bonding.

The GFQVHP furnace system, which is surrounded by a 100-ton load, four-post hydraulic press frame, can LID/diffusion bond and subsequently heat treat large parts weighing up to approximately 4,000 lbm sized at up to 36 in. wide, 32 in. tall and 48 in. long. The new “patent-pending” refractory tooling material is approximately four times stronger while being only one-third the weight of conventional hot press refractory metal platens. The new tooling material has been fired to temperatures well over 4,000°F multiple times.

In order to protect the recirculating cooling gas radiator from tramp metal and other hot zone “debris,” such as ceramic felts and papers that could plug up the radiator fins, a specialized hot gas filtration system was designed and placed in front of the radiator inlet. To also overcome the extra gas flow impedance introduced by the added filter, the company worked with Solar Manufacturing engineers to design a modified and larger (Solar patented) shuttered hot zone rear door configuration.

The new system includes several different analog and multi-channel digital recording systems, as well as one small four-channel recorder that will communicate with a cell phone via the web to allow for safe remote monitoring. In order to safeguard overall system integrity, none of the other electronics have any other external communication capabilities.

The new furnace system reportedly has an extensive electronic control and recording capability, and makes use of both an Allen Bradley PLC automated control system and an “old school” relay logic control system. The fully redundant system helps to safeguard customers’ parts and the reliability of the GFQVHP system. The system also contains two redundant UPS emergency backup power supplies to ensure continuous data recording even during extended power outage conditions.

For more information, visit www.refrac.com.