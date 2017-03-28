THERMCRAFT INC.: High-Vacuum Tube Furnace

Thermcraft high-vacuum tube furnaces are available in multiple sizes, with a broad range of tube lengths and diameters. They are offered in temperature ranges up to 1,600°C and many different configurations. Furnaces can be configured with fully automated control of back-fill gasses, roughing and turbo-molecular high-vacuum pump, and temperature control.

A touchscreen PLC is available with recipe programming of all available functions. Vacuum is provided by an oil-free diaphragm pump and turbo-molecular pump capable of 10(-5) mbar vacuum in a clean empty work tube. Water-cooled end seals and a recirculating chiller regulate the temperature of the tube ends, and the process tube connects to the vacuum system with stainless steel bellows clamped to one of the tube end seals.

Gas flow is controlled by mass flow controllers connected to the PLC and coordinated by the recipe program. All controls are mounted within the base unit with the touchscreen on a flexible moving arm. Over-temperature protection, multiple gas channels, single- and multi-zone temperature control, and various levels of automation are a few of the available options.

