AMETEK LAND: Global Services Brochure

AMETEK Land has published a new “Global Services” brochure as part of the company’s continued commitment to assist customers in achieving the best operating performance from AMETEK Land instruments and systems. The brochure details AMETEK Land’s range of after-sales services, including technical support, certification and calibration, commissioning, repairs, servicing, preventative maintenance and training, which are available through the company’s dedicated in-house service centers and on-site service calls.

The dedicated service centers are situated throughout the world. Each is run by highly trained technicians who respond to queries regarding products, installation, commissioning, calibration, as well as repairs or upgrades. AMETEK Land also offers on-site service, sending its technicians directly to a site to perform planned maintenance and emergency services.

Also detailed in the new global services brochure are AMETEK Land training courses, which can be tailored to customer needs at either basic or intermediate knowledge levels. The training courses can be conducted at AMETEK Land’s dedicated training center in Dronfield, UK, or at customer sites worldwide.

In addition, the brochure highlights Spectrum Service Contracts from AMETEK Land, which are available for both non-contact temperature measurement, and combustion and environmental monitoring equipment. The contracts ensure that instruments are professionally maintained and calibrated to function at peak factory performance levels throughout their lifetime. With a fixed cost of ownership for service, certification and calibration costs, Spectrum Service Contracts are more cost effective than ad hoc servicing; a lifetime warranty is also offered for non-contact temperature measurement instruments.

“Our instruments play a vital role in optimizing industrial processes and in aiding plants to produce the highest quality products,” said Phil Doyle, customer service director. “Unscheduled downtime or data quality issues can severely impact a plant’s ability to operate safely, efficiently and comply with environmental regulations. Among the reasons we offer the broad range of technical services that can be found in the global services brochure is to ensure that downtime is kept to a minimum and that instrument performance is optimized.”

For more information, visit www.landinst.com.