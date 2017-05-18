AMETEK LAND: Standardized Certificates of Conformity

AMETEK Land has recently standardized all of its certificates of conformity for fixed spot and portable infrared thermometers. This reportedly includes calibration test measurement data that is recorded during the standard production process at three AMETEK Land-specified temperature points. According to the company, customers now can be assured that when they purchase an AMETEK Land instrument, it comes with a certificate of conformity that confirms the instrument has been manufactured and inspected to documented procedures, in accordance with ISO 9001:2008, and has been calibrated against national and international standards. It also certifies that the instrument conforms to published specifications, drawings, workmanship standards and production order requirements. The certificate of conformity can outline instrument details and specifications, giving vitally important information to the customer.

“We listened to feedback from customers and developed our certificate of conformity to meet their exacting requirements,” said Phil Doyle, customer service director at AMETEK Land. “The certification ensures customers that they receive consistency in certificate documentation with each thermometer they buy from AMETEK Land. With calibration test measurement data now available as standard, we ensure that the data is easily accessible for customers who require it in support of the quality processes for their products and services. In addition, the calibration test data provides our customers with even greater assurance of their instrument’s accuracy, as well as evidence that it has been calibrated.”

AMETEK Land’s calibration service can quantify the instrument’s temperature measurement errors against three AMETEK Land-specified temperature points, allowing a customer to apply those errors as compensation to improve practical measurement uncertainty and improve the accuracy of their measurement capability. Over the coming year, AMETEK Land plans to extend the new certificates of conformity containing test measurement data to include not only its fixed and portable infrared thermometers, as available now, but also its full range of thermal process imaging instruments.

