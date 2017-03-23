China Continues as Leading Producer, Consumer of Coated Abrasives

The global coated abrasives market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% from 2017-2021, according to a report available from Research and Markets. In 2015, China was the leading producer and consumer of coated abrasives, accounting for more than 35% of worldwide production and 30% of worldwide consumption. The consumption of coated abrasives in China has surged in recent years due to the country’s ongoing economic and industrial development. High per capita income and demand for consumer goods in China have increased the need for coated abrasives in the electronics industry.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.