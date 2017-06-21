THERMCRAFT: Box Chamber Furnaces

Thermcraft manufactures box-type chamber furnaces for use in nearly all types of thermal processing and heat treating applications. A pair of twin box furnaces will reportedly be used to process turbine parts for one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power generation turbines.

Each of these furnaces is equipped with multiple heavy-duty cast plate heaters with heavy-gauge wire-wound elements totaling 130 kW of power. The vertical lift doors are opened and closed using dual synchronized pneumatic cylinders. Temperature controls include a single-zone controller with integrated digital chart recorder/data acquisition and an independent over-temperature controller, both reading type K thermocouples. Power is controlled by zero-cross SCR power controllers in a three-phase configuration and monitored by one ammeter per phase.



