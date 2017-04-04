HarbisonWalker Selects Location for New Plant

HarbisonWalker International (HWI) has selected The Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio, as the location for the construction of its new monolithic refractories manufacturing facility. The site is subject to completion of the company’s due diligence and finalization of one additional grant application that is in process.

Citing monolithics as a growth area, HWI previously announced that it is investing $30 million to build a technologically advanced monolithics plant as the next step in its strategy to continuously improve performance and respond to customers’ needs. According to the company, its new facility will be one of the most technologically advanced refractories plants built in the U.S. and will be operational by early 2018.

“Unlike any other location, The Point offers unique transportation, logistics and business amenities that combine to create an ideal and cost-effective match for the requirements of our new facility,” said Douglas Hall, senior vice president, Integrated Supply Chain. “The intermodal transportation features at The Point will ensure efficient delivery of raw materials from nearby suppliers and finished products to customers. The site offers efficiencies that are simply not possible elsewhere.”



Encompassing 500 acres and located in Ohio River Valley, The Point is reportedly strategically positioned to provide HarbisonWalker with the capability to move its monolithics from the southern-most point in Ohio to any location around the globe. Set on the section of the Ohio River that is the largest weight/volume inland port in the U.S., The Point invested $4.5 million to build a port that offers a direct link to destinations around the world at the lowest possible price. Businesses residing at the Point also benefit from public rail and truck scales, a utility and road infrastructure built for heavy manufacturing, a four-lane rollout to Interstate 64, and competitive incentive programs.

For more information, visit http://thinkhwi.com.