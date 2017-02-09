HarbisonWalker Reaches Labor Agreement at South Shore Facility

HarbisonWalker International recently announced that it has reached a new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers International Union and its Local that will end the four-month work stoppage at its South Shore, Ky., manufacturing facility. The United Steelworkers voted on and ratified the proposal offered by the company on February 2, 2017. The new collective bargaining agreement reportedly will continue to provide above-market wages and benefits to workers who live in the South Shore community, while improving the plant’s competitiveness in the global market.

