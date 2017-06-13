HarbisonWalker Breaks Ground on New Plant

Representatives from HarbisonWalker International (HWI) recently joined with local business and government leaders at The Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio, to break ground on construction of the company’s new monolithic refractories manufacturing facility. “Our new South Point Plant exemplifies the future of our company and in many ways, the future of the U.S. refractories industry,” said Stephen Delo, chairman and CEO. “We’re leveraging our 150 years of leadership and expertise to reinvent how we produce and deliver quality monolithic products. The new plant will have a positive impact on product consistency and quality, availability, ordering, packaging and support. We are thrilled to officially launch this very important initiative today.”

At the event, HWI introduced Kirk Dongus of TSHD Architects as architect for the building and Jim Mullins of Mullins Construction as the builder. Lawrence Economic Development Corp. (LEDC) will provide building construction management services.

HWI expects initial capacity at the new plant to be approximately 80,000 metric tons per year. For more information, visit http://thinkhwi.com.