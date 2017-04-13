UNION PROCESS: Discharge Valve Option

Union Process recently developed a special discharge valve for use with its cryogenic grinding HD-01 laboratory attritor.

“There are numerous advantages to this new grinding tank and discharge valve design,” said Emery Li, director of sales. “First, there is no longer a need to remove the entire tank to separate the product and grinding media with a screen. The new discharge valve allows for easy sampling or removal of final material when grinding is complete. Secondly, cleaning is made much easier thanks to the discharge valve. Finally, there is an interchangeable bar grid system that allows for the use of different types and sizes of grinding media.”

The same convenience of the discharge valve design offered on Union Process’ S1 lab attritors is now available on the smaller model HD-01 attritor. The HD-01 is available with a wide array of options and accessories to meet various particle size reduction needs.

