IPC Responds to SEC Suspending Enforcement of Conflict Minerals Rule

In a recent press release, John Mitchell, ICP president and CEO, stated that Federal policy on conflict minerals continues to move in the right direction, due in part to the persistent educational and advocacy efforts of organizations like IPC. While IPC members share the widely held concerns about reports of mining-related human rights violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), IPC members believe that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) rules have been ineffective in addressing these concerns and have had unintended negative effects.

Mitchell stated that IPC appreciates the April 7 statement by SEC Acting Chairman Mike Piwowar, that the agency is suspending enforcement of the costliest requirements of its conflict minerals rule. The acting chairman’s statement refers specifically to IPC’s advocacy on this issue. According to Mitchell, IPC encourages the SEC and Congress to keep moving in the direction of reducing this rule’s burdens on U.S. manufacturing industries and the people of the DRC.

For more information, visit www.ipc.org.