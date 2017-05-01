Ceramic Industry NewsBatching and Materials Handling

Zorn Named Industrial Sales Manager for Hi-Vac

Hi-Vac Corp. has hired Dennis Zorn as its new Western territory sales manager.

May 1, 2017
Hi-Vac Corp. has hired Dennis Zorn as its new Western territory sales manager. Zorn reportedly has over 30 years of experience, including many years specifically with industrial vacuum systems, bulk material handling and process automation.

“We are really excited to be bringing Dennis aboard,” said Dan Coley, president. “He has the knowledge and experience we need, and he’ll be able to really help out our customers.”

For more information, visit www.hi-vacproducts.com.

