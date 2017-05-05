Acme Brick Celebrates 126th Anniversary

Acme Brick is celebrating its 126th year in business. The company was founded on April 17, 1891, just 26 years after the end of the Civil War and the same year that James Naismith invented the game of basketball. In 1891, Benjamin Harrison was president of the U.S. and Thomas Edison patented the “transmission of signals electrically,” otherwise known as radio.

Each Acme plant and sales office celebrated the company birthday on April 17 with a large birthday cake, and commemorative gifts for employees. Commenting on the 126th birthday, Dennis Knautz, Acme president and CEO, said, “Once again, we are happy to be celebrating another milestone in the amazing 126-year history of Acme Brick Company. We owe our continued success to the many millions of Acme customers whose confidence in us and in our products built and sustains Acme Brick Company.”

The company has grown to become one of the largest U.S. brick companies in the world, with residential and commercial masonry products available throughout the U.S. and southern Canada. The company’s core market is Texas and the surrounding states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee, as well as portions of Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, and Mississippi. The company has reportedly produced brick for well over two million homes during its history and many thousands of commercial, civic, and educational buildings.

Acme currently has nearly 2,400 employees and owns brick plants in seven south-central states. Acme has 69 sales offices in 14 states and a nationwide network of independent distributors.

For more information, visit www.brick.com.