Aikman Named Non-Executive Director of Morgan Advanced Materials

The board of Morgan Advanced Materials plc recently announced that Jane Aikman has been appointed to the board, as a non-executive director, with effect from July 31. Aikman will chair the audit committee, taking over from Rob Rowley, who is stepping down from the board on the same date.

Aikman is the chief financial officer of KCOM Group plc, the UK-listed communications services and IT solutions provider. She was previously CFO and COO of Phoenix IT Group PLC, and also held CFO positions at Infinis PLC, Wilson Bowden PLC and Pressac PLC. Aikman qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, as well as chaired the audit committee of Halma PLC from 2009 to 2016.

“Jane has significant experience in growing manufacturing businesses,” said Andrew Shilston, chairman. “She will be a great asset to the Morgan board and we look forward to working with her. We would like to thank Rob for his strong leadership of the audit committee and contribution to the board over the last three years."