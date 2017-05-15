Vitro Breaks Ground on Jumbo MSVD Coater at Wichita Falls Facility

Vitro Architectural Glass (formerly PPG Glass) recently broke ground on construction of a $55 million jumbo magnetron sputtered vacuum deposition (MSVD) coater at its Wichita Falls, Texas, plant. The new coater will reportedly enable the Monterrey, Mexico-headquartered company to produce high-performing, energy-efficient low-emissivity (low-e) glasses in standard sizes of 130 x 240 in., with larger sizes available for special orders.

The unit will apply Vitro Glass’s highest-performing solar control coatings on large-area glass while providing precision color control and aesthetics. According to the company, it also will be energy efficient, producing more glass per energy unit than most MSVD coaters currently in operation.

“The demand for energy-efficient buildings incorporating large panels of glass is greater than ever, and we expect that trend to accelerate as building designs change and glass technology improves,” said Richard A. Beuke, president of Vitro Architectural Glass. “This cutting-edge equipment will enable Vitro Glass to meet current demand for these products more efficiently while positioning us to meet the evolving needs of the market well into the future.”

“The coater will create at least 50 new jobs at the facility, which currently employs 360 workers and staff, and provides regular work for another 100 to 150 local contractors,” said Bill Haley, manager of the Wichita Falls. “The development of this project shows how investments in research and technology can help create, secure and expand jobs in traditional manufacturing. This is a positive development, not just for our glass plant, but for the entire community.”

