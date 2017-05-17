Rolls-Royce and Kale Group Create Joint Venture

Rolls-Royce and Kale Group recently announced the formation of a joint venture company to target aero engine opportunities in Turkey. Kale Group will own 51% and Rolls-Royce 49% of the joint venture, which will aim to develop aircraft engines for Turkey, initially targeting the TF-X National Fighter Jet Project. The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Istanbul attended by Osman Okyay, deputy CEO of Kale Group.

“We are very pleased and proud to be uniting our energy with one of the biggest jet engine makers of the world,” said Okyay. “This partnership is a milestone in the development of the aerospace and defence industries of Turkey.”

“We are delighted to announce this new Joint Venture and to have the opportunity to work together with Kale to develop the national engine for TF-X,” said Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce, president-defence aerospace.

The establishment of the joint venture is subject to the usual legal approvals.

