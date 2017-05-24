Ceramic Industry NewsAdvanced CeramicsCI Advanced NewsTopics

Kyocera Receives Class Y Certification for Semiconductor Assembly

Class Y certifies ceramic non-hermetic semiconductor packages for use in space applications.

May 24, 2017
Kyocera International, Inc. recently announced that it has received Class Y certification for its semiconductor assembly operations in San Diego, Calif. Class Y certifies ceramic non-hermetic semiconductor packages for use in space applications.

“Kyocera is excited to have attained the Class Y certification in addition to the existing Class Q and Class V certifications at our San Diego manufacturing center,” said Nick Huntalas, vice president of Kyocera International, Inc. “These certifications demonstrate Kyocera’s commitment to support commercial space electronics with a comprehensive set of package, assembly and test capabilities for the most challenging high-reliability applications.” 
 

For more information, visit http://americas.kyocera.com/kai-semiparts.

