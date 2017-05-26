CTS Announces Noliac Acquisition

CTS Corp. recently announced that it has acquired Noliac A/S, a designer and manufacturer of tape cast and bulk piezoelectric components, sensors, and transducers. Headquartered in Denmark with manufacturing facilities in Denmark and the Czech Republic, Noliac serves OEMs in the aerospace and defense, test and measurement, medical, and industrial markets.



Founded in 1997, Noliac leverages 20 years of experience in piezoelectric multi-layer tape cast manufacturing to produce stacked actuators and other components. Since its founding, Noliac has expanded operations to also include piezoelectric bulk manufacturing processes and in-house design and production capabilities for sensors and transducers.



“In 2016, we acquired single crystal production capabilities to strengthen our piezoelectric product portfolio,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS. “By acquiring Noliac, we expand our tape cast manufacturing capabilities. This enables us to provide a more complete range of piezoelectric solutions to our customers, while growing our European presence and further diversifying our end market profile.”



“On behalf of the team at Noliac, we are excited to join the CTS family,” said Bjørn Andersen, CEO and founder. “CTS’ high-volume production expertise for piezoelectric ceramics and single crystal products is a perfect fit for Noliac. This acquisition provides Noliac with the resources to continue to grow. We are looking forward to reaching the next level with CTS.”



For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com or www.noliac.com.