Ardagh Earns ENERGY STAR Certifications

Ardagh Group, Glass–North America, a division of Ardagh Group, was recently awarded three ENERGY STAR® plant certifications for superior energy performance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Ardagh is reportedly the only U.S. glass container manufacturer to earn this recognition.

The three certifications were earned by Ardagh manufacturing facilities in Bridgeton, N.J.; Dunkirk, Ind.; and Madera, Calif. These facilities reportedly demonstrated best-in-class energy performance and perform within the top 25% nationwide for energy efficiency when compared to similar plants across the country. This is the third consecutive year for Bridgeton, the fourth consecutive year for Madera, and the fifth consecutive year for Dunkirk to be awarded ENERGY STAR plant certifications. Since 2010, nine Ardagh Group, Glass–North America facilities have received 29 ENERGY STAR plant certifications.

“Ardagh Group is honored to remain the only U.S. glass container manufacturer to earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR plant certifications,” said John Riordan, president and CEO of Ardagh Group, Glass–North America. “Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our dedication to the environment by continuing to maximize the use of recycled materials at our facilities and optimizing our manufacturing operations to improve energy performance.”

For more information, visit www.ardaghgroup.com/glass.