Earley Named District Sales Manager with Acme Brick

Acme Brick Co. recently announced that Michael Earley has joined the company as district sales manager for its Denver office. Earley has over 24 years of experience in construction- and builder-related sales, as well as manufacturing and supply.

“Colorado is growing at twice the rate of the country,” said Earley. “This is a very exciting time in Colorado, and we see growth in all aspects of the economy. That growth includes housing starts that have not kept up with demand and will have to increase. I am very optimistic for the future of Acme Brick in this market and thrilled to be part of this team.”

“We are seeing a renewed interest in genuine brick by new home buyers both as exterior siding and for fireplaces and for feature walls in kitchens and living areas,” said Bill Lemond, Acme’s senior vice president of sales. “This renewed interest, combined with the experience Michael brings to this position, means great things for our Colorado office."

