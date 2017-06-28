Ceramic Industry NewsTopicsForming and FinishingMarket Trends

Global Ceramic Balls Market Benefits from Increasing Popularity

Ceramic balls largely increase performance and productivity during grinding applications.

up arrow chart
June 28, 2017
KEYWORDS grinding / market reports
Reprints
No Comments

According to a recent report available from Research and Markets, the global ceramic balls market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.63% from 2017-2021. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is reportedly the rising popularity of ceramic balls as grinding media, particularly in the production of cement, as well as in the mining and metallurgy end-user industries. Ceramic balls largely increase performance and productivity during grinding applications.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market reportedly involves adverse environmental hazards. It has been observed that some of the components of ceramic balls are soluble in water and may contaminate natural and groundwater reserves.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Ceramic Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.