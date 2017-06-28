Global Ceramic Balls Market Benefits from Increasing Popularity

According to a recent report available from Research and Markets, the global ceramic balls market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.63% from 2017-2021. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is reportedly the rising popularity of ceramic balls as grinding media, particularly in the production of cement, as well as in the mining and metallurgy end-user industries. Ceramic balls largely increase performance and productivity during grinding applications.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market reportedly involves adverse environmental hazards. It has been observed that some of the components of ceramic balls are soluble in water and may contaminate natural and groundwater reserves.

For more information, visit www.researchandmarkets.com.