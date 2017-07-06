Certech Establishes U.S. Subsidiary

Certech Spa recently announced that its new subsidiary, Certech USA Inc., has established its headquarters in Lebanon, Tenn. Certech USA will offer technical support, sales and aftermarket assistance.

In addition, Alberto Palladini, CEO and chairman of Certech Spa, Marco Brighenti, former technical director of Intesa Spa-Cuccolini, and Ivan Bondani, former director of sales for Intesa Spa, have established VibroTech to offer screening systems. Certech USA will be the only company licensed to sell Certech’s patented rubber liner, manufactured by its subsidiary RubberTech Srl, as well as the only firm in the U.S. licensed to offer VibroTech screening devices for the ceramic tile, sanitaryware, mining and food industries.

For more information, visit www.certechusainc.com.