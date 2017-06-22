FRITSCH Opens U.S. Subsidiary in North Carolina

In addition to branches in Singapore, Russia, China, and France, FRITSCH recently opened its first U.S. subsidiary. Fritsch Milling and Sizing Inc. will reportedly enable to company to meet the demands of its customers in a growing market.

The new headquarters facility is located in North Carolina and is part of the so-called Research Triangle, consisting of numerous research institutes, established companies and renowned universities. The facility features offices and a storage facility, as well as an applications laboratory stocked with numerous FRITSCH instruments. Melissa Fauth, president, and Bradley Miller, service technician, can introduce instruments and conduct tests and sample grindings for customers. The team is supported by Robert Fauth, who is in charge of book keeping, and Barry Schubmehl, who represents the team in Oregon.

For more information, visit www.fritsch-international.com.