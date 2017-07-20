Alteo Announces Price Increases
Price increases, which will reportedly vary depending on markets and products, will apply to products shipped as of September 1.
July 20, 2017
Due to the current tight market environment, Alteo plans to raise prices on its entire product portfolio. Price increases, which will reportedly vary depending on markets and products, will apply to products shipped as of September 1.
According to Alteo, it continues to invest in new product development and capacity expansion to meet growing demand in all markets. The company reportedly remains committed to providing high-quality specialty aluminas and service to its customers all over the world
For more information, visit www.alteo-alumina.com.
