GE Aviation CMC Testing Draws Most Interest

GE Aviation’s dust and debris testing on ceramic matrix composite engine components drew the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 2017
February 13, 2017
Susan Sutton
KEYWORDS ceramics in aerospace / ceramics in energy / coatings / composites / innovation / proppants
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

GE Aviation’s dust and debris testing on ceramic matrix composite engine components drew the most reader interest last week (GE Aviation Completes Latest Round of CMC Testing): “GE Aviation recently announced that the second phase of GE9X ceramic matrix composite (CMC) component testing in a GEnx demonstrator engine is complete. The demonstrator engine accumulated…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for February 5-11
1. GE Aviation Completes Latest Round of CMC Testing
2. Ceramic Coatings will Help Drive Global Thermal Spray Market #3 last week
3. Saint-Gobain North America and Greentown Labs Expand Partnership
4. Despite Sequential Growth, CARBO Sees Steep Declines in 2016
5. PPG Announces 2016 Financial Results

