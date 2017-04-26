Sustainable Ceramics without a Kiln

The manufacture of cement, brick, bathroom tile and porcelain crockery normally requires a great deal of heat. However, material scientists from ETH Zurich have recently developed a simple method of manufacture that works at room temperature. The researchers used a calcium carbonate nanopowder as the starting material; instead of firing it, they added a small amount of water and then compacted it.

“Our work is the first evidence that a piece of ceramic material can be manufactured at room temperature in such a short amount of time and with relatively low pressures,” says André Studart, professor of complex materials at ETH.



