Joan Mantini is Associate Editor of Ceramic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants Industry, and Casino Journal. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, as well as a master’s degree in business administration.

Sustainable Ceramics without a Kiln

April 26, 2017
Joan Mantini
The manufacture of cement, brick, bathroom tile and porcelain crockery normally requires a great deal of heat. However, material scientists from ETH Zurich have recently developed a simple method of manufacture that works at room temperature. The researchers used a calcium carbonate nanopowder as the starting material; instead of firing it, they added a small amount of water and then compacted it.

“Our work is the first evidence that a piece of ceramic material can be manufactured at room temperature in such a short amount of time and with relatively low pressures,” says André Studart, professor of complex materials at ETH.

Read the full article.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.

