Stopping Corrosion in the Utility Industry

Once corrosion starts, often through a breach in traditional barrier-type coatings such as epoxies or polyurethanes, the coating can act like a greenhouse, trapping water, oxygen and other corrosion promoters. This is believed to allow the corrosion to spread quickly under the coating itself, making it difficult to inspect, and it may lead to failure and costly premature replacement. These reason are believed to be why such coatings are routinely reapplied at a sizeable cost in facility downtime, surface preparation and coating application.

A new generation of anti-corrosion coatings, called chemically bonded phosphate ceramics, has been developed to cost-effectively stop such corrosion, improve safety, and significantly extend utility industry infrastructure and facility life while minimizing maintenance and downtime.



