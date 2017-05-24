Advancing Australia’s Armored Military Vehicles

Australia’s Defence Science and Technology (DST) Group has been collaborating with researchers in the U.S. to explore alternatives to the traditional heavy metal military vehicle armor. As part of the joint research, which falls under the Lethality and Protection campaign, scientists experiment with solutions for protecting soldiers against shaped-charge warheads, kinetic energy projectiles and explosively formed projectiles.

Some of the work involved firing a neutron beam at the ceramic armor, with the goal of looking at synergies between technologies that would enable integrated armor to be developed as a lighter-weight solution against different types of threats to soldiers. DST Group researcher Shannon Ryan said these experiments will significantly improve the performance of certain armors.

Read the full article here.

More news from around the web:

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Joan Mantini at mantinij@bnpmedia.com.