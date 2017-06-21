Rare Wollastonite Mine Discovered in China

Reportedly, a rare wollastonite ore deposit has been discovered in east China's Jiangxi Province. The ore deposit is estimated to have more than 30 million metric tons of wollastonite reserves. The size of the ore deposit is stated to be rare for Asia.
Wollastonite is a naturally occurring mineral with many unique characteristics. Through advanced processing, it is one of the most versatile functional fillers on the market and is widely used in products including plastics, paints and coatings, as well as ceramics.
