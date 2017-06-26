Susan107

SageGlass Dynamic Glass Installation Draws Most Interest

Readers last week were most interested in Bowie State University’s use of SageGlass dynamic glass.

June 26, 2017
This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in Bowie State University’s use of SageGlass dynamic glass (SageGlass Installs Dynamic Glass at Bowie State University): “Saint-Gobain recently made several personnel announcements regarding Saint-Gobain Corp., its North American holding company. Thomas Kinisky has been appointed president and…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for June 18-24
1. SageGlass Installs Dynamic Glass at Bowie State University
2. HarbisonWalker Breaks Ground on New Plant
3. Toshiba and Kyocera to Collaborate on Nitride Ceramic Components
4. U.S. Silica to Build Frac Sand Facility in the Permian Basin
5. Worldwide Refractories Market to Top $36 Billion by 2022

