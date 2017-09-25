Two RHI Stories Bookend the Top 5

This weekly roundup highlights the ceramic, glass, refractories, brick and related news stories that garnered the most attention during the previous week on our website, as well as our eNewsletters and social media platforms.

Readers last week were most interested in the progress RHI has made toward its planned merger with Magnesita (RHI Takes Steps to Comply with Magnesita Merger Conditions): “The planned combination of RHI AG with the Brazil-based Magnesita Refratários S.A. was approved by the European Commission on June 28, subject to several conditions. Fulfilling one of those conditions, RHI recently…”

Top 5 Hottest News Stories for September 17-23

1. RHI Takes Steps to Comply with Magnesita Merger Conditions

2. Morgan Expands Fused Silica Roller Distribution Network

3. Groupe PSA Selects Corning GPFs for PureTech Engines

4. New Devices Bolster an Already Strong Hearables Market

5. Oremovic to Lead Global HR for RHI-Magnesita